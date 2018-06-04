Shaya Alexander Leads Carpinteria Track & Field Team to Tri-Meet Victory

Track & Field

Shaya Alexander set a personal record in winning the long jump and tied her best mark in taking the triple jump, leading Carpinteria's girls track & field team to a victory over Fillmore and Foothill Tech in a tri-meet Wednesday in Fillmore.

The Warriors scored 71 points, Fillmore 36 points and Foothill Tech 35.

On the boys side, Foothill Tech beat Carpinteria, 57-49, with Fillmore taking third with 35 points.

Solomon Nahooikaika took a break from tennis and won his first 100 meters race in 11.85. He also was a member of the winning 4x100 (45.33) and 4x200 (1:36.56) relay teams.

Sophomore Victor Rinaldi ran away in winning the 800 in 2:06.67 and Robert Hutchinson and Isaac De Alba won their field events on their last attempt. Hutchinson took the shot put at 39-10, while De Alba overcame Fillmore's Ekelund Paget with a leap of 19-00 in the long jump.



Alexander went 15-4 in the long jump for a new PR. She led a Carpinteria sweep in the event. Her triple jump of 33-5 equaled her PR and led another Warrior sweep. She also was a member of the winning 4x200 relay (1:555.50).

Freshman Zahea Hamadi won the 100 meters (13.96) and was a part of the winning 4x100 relay (54.54). Alejandra Cardona (100m hurdles, 19.17) and Chloe Singer (high jump, 4-4) were the other winners for Carpinteria.



The Carpinteria girls are 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in league, the boys are 3-2, 1-0.

