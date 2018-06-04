Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Shaya Alexander Leads Carpinteria Track & Field Team to Tri-Meet Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 5, 2018 | 8:40 a.m.

Shaya Alexander set a personal record in winning the long jump and tied her best mark in taking the triple jump, leading Carpinteria's girls track & field team to a victory over Fillmore and Foothill Tech in a tri-meet Wednesday in Fillmore.

The Warriors scored 71 points, Fillmore 36 points and Foothill Tech 35.

On the boys side, Foothill Tech beat Carpinteria, 57-49, with Fillmore taking third with 35 points.

Solomon Nahooikaika took a break from tennis and won his first 100 meters race in 11.85. He also was a member of the winning 4x100 (45.33) and 4x200 (1:36.56) relay teams.

Sophomore Victor Rinaldi ran away in winning the 800 in 2:06.67 and Robert Hutchinson and Isaac De Alba won their field events on their last attempt. Hutchinson took the shot put at 39-10, while De Alba overcame Fillmore's Ekelund Paget with a leap of 19-00 in the long jump.

Alexander went 15-4 in the long jump for a new PR. She led a Carpinteria sweep in the event. Her triple jump of 33-5 equaled her PR and led another Warrior sweep. She also was a member of the winning 4x200 relay (1:555.50).

Freshman Zahea Hamadi won the 100 meters (13.96) and was a part of the winning 4x100 relay (54.54). Alejandra Cardona (100m hurdles, 19.17) and Chloe Singer (high jump, 4-4) were the other winners for Carpinteria.

The Carpinteria girls are 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in league, the boys are 3-2, 1-0.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 