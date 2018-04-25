Shaya Alexander Sets Carpinteria Record in Long Jump

Track & Field

Senior Shaya Alexander broke the Carpinteria High record in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.5 to highlight the Warriors' performance in a double dual Tri-Valley League track & field meet against Santa Paula and Malibu on Wednesday.

Alexander broke the previous record of 16-10, set by Juliet Casso in 2003. She also won the triple jump and was the fastest leg of the winning 4x400 relay team.

Carpinteria swept Malibu and Santa Paula and finished in second place behind Foothill Tech in both the boys and girls.

The TVL Championships will be May 3 in Carpinteria. The league meet counts toward the league standings, therefore the Warriors have a chance to gain a piece of the league title.



On the boys side, Solomon Nahooikakai took time off from the tennis courts to win the 100 and 200. His times of 11.54 and 23.09 were both personal records. He also ran on the winning 4x100 relay team.



