She.Is.Beautiful Run to Benefit Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is the grateful beneficiary of the 2014 She.Is.Beautiful 10k and 5k run.

This year, 2,000 to 2,500 women and girls will compete in the event to be held Sunday, Sept. 21 at East Beach in Santa Barbara.

This event accommodates all levels of runners, walkers and everyone in between, and welcomes women and girls of all ages and abilities. In addition to the open division, this year’s race will also feature a "Baby Mama" stroller division 5k and 10k, one of the only baby stroller legal race divisions in the country.

The race will be preceded by several events for participants and their friends and families, including a Wine Night event and motivational coaching from professional women runners, followed by a festival at East Beach for participants and the community.

Registration is under way. Click here for more information.

Girls Inc.’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Girls Inc. believes that every girl has the right to be herself and resist gender stereotypes; to express herself with originality and enthusiasm; to take risks, strive freely, and take pride in success; to accept and appreciate her body; to prepare for interesting work and economic independence; and that every girl should be valued for who she is.

It is that spirit that makes Girls Inc. a grateful beneficiary and enthusiastic participant in the She.Is.Beautiful event, celebrating the development of a healthy, happy, physical life.

— Melissa Dase is a community relations coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.