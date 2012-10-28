Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:17 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Boo at the Zoo That Is Isla Vista on Halloween

Strolling the streets — drunk and in costume — is the stuff of which college legends are made, but there's no burning desire to participate

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | October 28, 2012 | 7:09 p.m.

Z: I think we should go out to Isla Vista for Halloween this year. We can dress up as cranky, middle-aged people and yell at all the students. “Hey, you kids! Get off of my lawn!”

She: You sure know how to party.

Z: I’m almost embarrassed to say, but I’ve never been out to I.V. for Halloween.

She: Seriously? Not even in high school?

Z: I was too nerdy in high school, gone in college, and not here for a while after college. I think we need to make up for it now, and spend every night out there.

She: I went when I was in high school. It’s a mob scene. A bunch of rowdy drunk people parading down the street.

Z: Like New Orleans’ Mardi Gras?

She: But a lot less fun. With no live music or entertainment to speak of, other than the drunk people.

Z: It sure looked like those kids we saw waiting for the bus on Upper State Street were having fun. Maybe we could just hang out at the bus stops, and watch as Captain America and Slutty Schoolgirls try to get on over-crowded buses to go out to I.V.

She: Again, you sure know how to party.

Z: I’m honestly not sure what the attraction is. I Googled some pictures, and it looks like massive groups of people in costumes wandering around the street. Am I missing anything?

She: That’s about it. There’s no costume parade, or big concert, or specifically organized party. It’s just people in costumes walking around getting drunk.

Z: Like when we lived in West Hollywood.

She: No, not like West Hollywood at all. Those costumes were fabulously creative.

Z: I get it. It’s exactly like Victorian England, when couples would stroll about the promenade. It’s a safe way to flirt with the opposite sex while under the watchful eyes of a chaperone.

She: Except the chaperone is the police, and I don’t think flirting is their No. 1 concern.

Z: On the very first night, Noozhawk reported that the police made 85 arrests, 56 citations and transported at least 18 people to hospitals. Yum. That makes Halloween night in I.V. even more attractive. Who wouldn’t want to go to a party like that?

She: The remarkable thing is that it’s completely organic — it’s not an organized festival or event — which is probably why it’s so lame. The only things that are officially planned are all the different ways to make it unappealing.

Z: Like what?

She: The Unparty Patrol. They make the UC Santa Barbara dorm RAs sign something saying they won’t leave the dorm all weekend and they won’t have any friends over or have any fun. In fact the whole campus is “closed” for the weekend. I saw the signs from the Unparty People when we went to Koss’ soccer game.

Z: I wonder how hard it is to get an Unparty Planner job?

She: They block the whole place off, put up fences to discourage jay-walking, cover it with police, make parking within a five-hundred mile range impossible, and actually hand out fliers at other universities up and down the coast that say, “Don’t go to UCSB for Halloween.”

Z: Our wedding would have been so much cheaper if we had hired these people to plan it.

She: Actually, I bet the forbidden element of being invited not to come would have lured at least a thousand of our closest friends.

Z: Scantily clad friends? That’s definitely part of the appeal of an IV Halloween.

She: Not to mention all of the public vomiting and urination.

Z: I can’t believe I’ve been missing this all these years.  Where’s my Playboy Bunny costume? We need to go out there, now!

She: Yes, dear.

— What are you doing for Halloween? Spook She and Z by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow She and Z on Twitter: @lesliedinaberg. Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 