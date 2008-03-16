Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Can You Hear Me Now?

Leslie may think he's playing it by ear, but Zak insists that just because he isn't listening doesn't mean he's not paying attention.

By Leslie Dinaberg & Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 16, 2008 | 7:40 p.m.

She: Sometimes I think you’re like a bat with your hearing, only the opposite.

Z: Sure.

She: Bats have evolved to hear echoes from high frequency sounds so they can find food. That’s what helps them survive in the wild.

Z: Yup. Uh-huh.

She: I think you’ve developed a super sensitivity to my voice, but in the opposite way. You don’t hear anything I say because it helps you survive living with me.

Z: Sudoku.

She: Zak, listen to me!

Z: I’m sorry, I was just thinking about something. It’s kind of interesting.

She: I’ll bite. What were you thinking?

Z: It occurs to me that sometimes when you tell me something, I don’t hear it. It’s like I’m at the bottom of a deep pond, and there’s a rock skimming across the surface that I’m only dimly aware of.

She: Deep pond?

Z: Pond, puddle, whatever. It’s a beautiful analogy. The point is — and I don’t want this to upset you or for it to be a deal breaker — I don’t always listen.

She: You don’t say?

Z: It’s true. It’s pretty much my sole failing as a husband. I know you thought I was perfect, but I’m not.

She: Ah, I’ve found your one and only flaw.

Z: And it’s not that I don’t think your every word doesn’t carry deep meaning and convey eternal truths. If another parent slighted our child by somehow suggesting that he was less than perfect, then I want to hear about it. Even if it takes an hour for you to tell me, I want to know.

She: You can’t possibly be suggesting that sometimes it takes me a while to get to the point. I could communicate really succinctly, like when I have to write a story in 500 words but I really want 750. I can do it. I really can. It’s not like I ramble on all the time.

Z: No, never. For instance, you would never go on and on about something your mother said. In fact, your relationship with your mother is a complete mystery. Do you even have a mother? You’ve barely ever mentioned her.

She: I think the reason it takes me a long time to tell you something sometimes is that I keep saying it in different ways to make sure that you actually hear me.

Z: Yup.

She: It’s actually an adaptation I’ve come up with to make sure you find out about the things you really need to know.

Z: OK, dude.

She: You’re not the only one who’s evolved to stay married. If I didn’t take a long time to get to the point I’d just be standing there yelling the same things over and over in different tones of voice. Sorta like I do with Koss.

Z: Beer. Good idea.

She: Zak, are you listening to me? Zak! Do you hear what I’m telling you? Listen to me.

Z: Really, even though we’ve been together for almost 300 years, I still feel like I barely know you. That’s why I’m so embarrassed that I don’t always listen as closely as I should.

She: You’re so embarrassed that you can write about and talk about and laugh about it but still not try to actually pay more attention.

Z: I am paying attention. It’s just that I’m trying to drink a beer at the same time and I can’t do both. And — oh, no! — now the TV is on, too.

She: I see.

Z: I’m thirsty.

She: You know, listening and doing something else isn’t exactly multitasking.

Z: Yup. Sudoku.

She: Are you even listening to me now?

Z: Mmm-hmm.

She: Zak!

Z: Yes, dear.

If you want to sound off to She and Z, you should e-mail Leslie at [email protected]. Zak seems to respond better to written instructions.

