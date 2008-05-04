She Said, Z Said: Fair Play

You know you'd prefer not to go but it's fair to say that sometimes you're just going to get taken for a ride.

Z: How does the fair always manage to come on the hottest, dustiest day of the year?

She: It’s karma. If you stop hating the fair, the fair will stop hating you.

Z: I tried that with vegetables once. It’s not true. Whenever I pass by the produce section, the broccoli still throws tomatoes at me.

She: Seriously. We have to go anyway, so you need to just buy the wristband and embrace the fair experience.

Z: But we didn’t have to go last year.

She: I know. I couldn’t avoid driving by Earl Warren Showgrounds this year. The gas stations are even more of a money pit than the fair is.

Z: Yes, but gas stations have fumes you can sniff and oil patches you can slip on. Much better than the fair.

She: I just couldn’t avoid it. Plus, Koss went to the fair on a school field trip. I would have had a hard time convincing him that the fair disappeared into thin air over the weekend.

Z: He was a lot easier when he was young and stupid. The year we avoided the fair was so nice.

She: Some people don’t recognize fun when it’s screaming in their ear. At least we got out of going on rides this year.

Z: For good reason. Now that Koss has moved over from the kiddie side to the big side, there’s no way I’m going on those rides.

She: The idea to bring an extra kid was brilliant, if I do say so myself.

Z: Especially one who paid for himself. Now if we could just get Koss to start paying for himself.

She: C’mon, you know you were looking forward to going on that Hard Rock Upside Down Killer Barf-A-Rama Ride.

Z: The giant, human, food-processor? How is that fun? Makes my stomach hurt just thinking about it.

She: Kind of like when I gave Koss and Jared those $11 bottles of water to re-hydrate with and they dumped them all over their heads.

Z: Cooler heads prevailed.

She: Can you imagine working in that heat all the time?

Z: Do you think the carnies are all on parole, or are there a few who had just escaped? And is working at the fair really better than prison?

She: Thank you for not asking them. I know you really wanted to.

Z: But it’s not about me, it’s about the kids. See, I can say that with a straight face.

She: I think Koss’ highlight was going on that Happy Hernia Roller Coaster ride with those junior high girls.

Z: I can’t believe he didn’t get digits. He can open up for business, but he can never close the deal.

She: He should have shown them his prize ribbons. Girls love those sensitive, artistic types.

Z: I love that he walked all around the art pavilion and still didn’t realize that every kid who entered got a first or second place.

She: The kids in the petting zoo were pretty cute too.

Z: I’m sorry I missed the field trip the day earlier, where the goats ate their nametags.

She: Nothing like communing with nature.

Z: You mean like the people who were using a blow dryer on their cow? That sounds about your nature speed.

She: It’s just so exhausting. I barely got up the energy to wash the fair film (saturated fat, sunscreen, sweat and spilled sugar) off my body.

Z: So much for my fantasy role-play plan of the carnie and his assistant.

She: Now I need another shower.

Z: Now I like the fair.

She: Outrageous prices, long lines, and theme park feet aside, my favorite part of the day was the beer I had later on at Pizza Mizza. Man did that taste good — and I don’t usually even like beer.

Z: Yes, dear.

