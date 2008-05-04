Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 10:45 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Fair Play

You know you'd prefer not to go but it's fair to say that sometimes you're just going to get taken for a ride.

By Leslie Dinaberg & Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | May 4, 2008 | 6:03 p.m.

Z: How does the fair always manage to come on the hottest, dustiest day of the year?

She: It’s karma. If you stop hating the fair, the fair will stop hating you.

{mosimage}

Z: I tried that with vegetables once. It’s not true. Whenever I pass by the produce section, the broccoli still throws tomatoes at me.

She: Seriously. We have to go anyway, so you need to just buy the wristband and embrace the fair experience.

Z: But we didn’t have to go last year.

She: I know. I couldn’t avoid driving by Earl Warren Showgrounds this year. The gas stations are even more of a money pit than the fair is.

Z: Yes, but gas stations have fumes you can sniff and oil patches you can slip on. Much better than the fair.

She: I just couldn’t avoid it. Plus, Koss went to the fair on a school field trip. I would have had a hard time convincing him that the fair disappeared into thin air over the weekend.

Z: He was a lot easier when he was young and stupid. The year we avoided the fair was so nice.

She: Some people don’t recognize fun when it’s screaming in their ear. At least we got out of going on rides this year.

Z: For good reason. Now that Koss has moved over from the kiddie side to the big side, there’s no way I’m going on those rides.

She: The idea to bring an extra kid was brilliant, if I do say so myself.

Z: Especially one who paid for himself. Now if we could just get Koss to start paying for himself.

She: C’mon, you know you were looking forward to going on that Hard Rock Upside Down Killer Barf-A-Rama Ride.

Z: The giant, human, food-processor? How is that fun? Makes my stomach hurt just thinking about it.

She: Kind of like when I gave Koss and Jared those $11 bottles of water to re-hydrate with and they dumped them all over their heads.

Z: Cooler heads prevailed.

She: Can you imagine working in that heat all the time?

Z: Do you think the carnies are all on parole, or are there a few who had just escaped? And is working at the fair really better than prison?

She: Thank you for not asking them. I know you really wanted to.

Z: But it’s not about me, it’s about the kids. See, I can say that with a straight face.

She: I think Koss’ highlight was going on that Happy Hernia Roller Coaster ride with those junior high girls.

Z: I can’t believe he didn’t get digits. He can open up for business, but he can never close the deal.

She: He should have shown them his prize ribbons. Girls love those sensitive, artistic types.

Z: I love that he walked all around the art pavilion and still didn’t realize that every kid who entered got a first or second place.

She: The kids in the petting zoo were pretty cute too.

Z: I’m sorry I missed the field trip the day earlier, where the goats ate their nametags.

She: Nothing like communing with nature.

Z: You mean like the people who were using a blow dryer on their cow? That sounds about your nature speed.

She: It’s just so exhausting. I barely got up the energy to wash the fair film (saturated fat, sunscreen, sweat and spilled sugar) off my body.

Z: So much for my fantasy role-play plan of the carnie and his assistant.

She: Now I need another shower.

Z: Now I like the fair.

She: Outrageous prices, long lines, and theme park feet aside, my favorite part of the day was the beer I had later on at Pizza Mizza. Man did that taste good — and I don’t usually even like beer.

Z: Yes, dear.

Share your favorite fair memories with She and Z at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 