She Said, Z Said: Hello 12, Hello 13, Hello WHAT?

She: Since Koss turned 13 this week I can’t get that Chorus Line song out of my head.
Z: “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three?”
She: No! He doesn’t even have zits yet. “Hello 12, Hello 13, Hello Love.”
Z: He’s not even close.
She: He’s 13. I was running around with boys in cars by then.
Z: Tramp.
She: No. I was a good girl who was running around in cars with boys.
Z: You also looked like you were 20 and your parents were clueless, willfully or otherwise. I, on the other hand, like to think I have pretty clear insight into the mind of our son.
She: Those are famous last words.
Z: You don’t believe I think like a 13-year-old boy?
She: That I know you do. But that thought process can change in the blink of a hormone.
Z: At which point I’ll stop making eerily good predictions, like how I knew he would like a small, personal fan for his birthday.
She: I still don’t get that.
Z: Personal electronics with moving parts? Seriously? What’s not to love?
She: Besides, I’m not sure that being so in touch with your inner 13-year-old is something you should be bragging about.
Z: Up your nose with a rubber hose!
She: Excuse me?
Z: Sorry. Flashback. In any case, I can say with some authority that he’s a long way from any of that trampy stuff that you were into.
She: I was not trampy. I just liked taking rides in cars with boys who bought me things. In my bikini.
Z: I am so eternally grateful that we have a son.
She: Especially since — and it kills me to say this — you’re probably right. He’s not leaping on girls anytime soon.
Z: You’re having phrasing issues today.
She: It’s probably better to have a late bloomer. Gives me more time to prepare.
Z: Prepare? You’ve had How to Talk to Your Child About Sex on your bedside table since he was 6.
She: Prepare is not really the right word. I mean his being a late bloomer gives me more time to train.
Z: Train?
She: You know, work on my moves. I’m already plotting how many ways I’ll cut the arms off of any girl who messes with his heart.
Z: Is that why you were watching that Olympics fencing match so closely?
She: Exactly. En garde, you little hussy! Stay away from my sweet, innocent little boy. Or I will take you with my Sabre in the Foil.
Z: Now you’re just spouting fencing words. Sabre and Foil are both types of swords.
She: Really?
Z: And the field of play is called a Piste.
She: Then the metaphor works. I’ll be really piste if anyone tries to break my son’s heart.
Z: Ow. Phrasing issues and now pun problems. What is wrong with you?
She: Don’t you get it? I’m the mother of a teenager. I’ve met teenagers and their mothers, and they are all a lot older than I am.
Z: It wasn’t even your birthday, and you’re still freaking out?
She: Having kids get older is worse than aging yourself. Once you’re in your mid (mumbles), aging is a slow process. But Koss turned 13 after being around her for what I’m sure was just a couple of weeks. It’s going way too fast.
Z: Which is exactly why I still think like a 13-year-old boy. It’s much less traumatic.
She: Again, I hate to say it — but maybe that’s not a bad idea. Where’s my bikini and a boy with a car?
Z: Yes, dear.
