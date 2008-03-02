Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:25 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Inside the Minds of Teenage Boys

Survey findings prompt some soul-searching. Where She senses the makings of sensitivity, Z just sees a trap.

By Leslie Dinaberg & Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | March 2, 2008 | 9:24 a.m.

She: I knew it! The New York Times has reported that teenage boys are actually more complex than we give them credit for.

Z: Low bar. Isn’t the assumption that teenage boys are only slightly less complex than a Triscuit?

She: One would think, but now there’s science to prove that all that macho testosterone-fueled stuff you see in the movies isn’t really true. Boys don’t just think about sex all the time.{mosimage}

Z: Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Giggle. Giggle giggle. Guffaw. Guffaw guffaw. Hee hee. Whoo-hoo! Ha ha ha. Giggle. Snortle. Snerfle. Giggle giggle. Guffaw. Ha!

She: Seriously. They did a study of 10th-grade boys, and asked them to give their reasons for pursuing a relationship. The top answer marked by 80 percent of the boys? “I really liked the person.”

Z: “… butt naked.” That’s the part they weren’t saying. Or, “… between the sheets,” or “… with a banana,” like the line you add to the end of any fortune cookie fortune.

She: Seriously, only 14 percent of the boys said they were pursuing a relationship to lose their virginity.

Z: Pursuing a relationship? There’s the study’s flaw right there. One does not pursue a relationship. One pursues ...

She: That’s terrible. And scientifically not true.

Z: Hmm. On the one hand, we have the social science of asking teen boys what they’re feeling, and believing their responses to be truthful.

She: Exactly.

Z: On the other hand, we have the biological imperative for reproduction, hyperbolically inflamed in the swampy hothouse of adolescent hormones. You’re right, I say we trust what the boys are saying. Why would they lie?

She: I would think you’d be praising this study. It makes boys look more sensitive and maybe a little smarter than we give them credit for.

Z: They’re clearly smarter, but not for the reason you think.

She: What do you mean?

Z: They’re pulling one over on the woman — it was obviously a woman — who did the survey. They were just trying to get “between the sheets” by acting all sensitive.

She: That’s not fair. Now you’re preening for this column. I know you don’t really believe that.

Z: I’m an expert on this particular subject. I have vast experience as an actual teenage boy — at least 20 years worth.

She: Who knew that your prolonged adolescence would finally make you an expert on something?

Z: All that this study proves is that teenage boys are horny liars — not that I’m judging. It keeps the species going.

She: I think you’re just trying to hide a sensitive side. That’s what I’ve been telling my friends for the past 19 years.

Z: Yes, I’m a master actor. I can’t tell you how much sensitivity it’s taken me to hide all this sensitivity.

She: I think this survey clearly shows that teen boys need teen girls — that they truly are looking for companionship. You know, someone to talk to and maybe snuggle with.

Z: You’re right. I’m very sensitive. Now will you sleep with me?

She: Don’t be ridiculous. We’re married. You’re going to need to do some dishes first.

Z: I think a more accurate survey would have been, “What are you thinking about right now?” I’m guessing “pursuing a relationship” wouldn’t have been a big answer.

She: Well, sure, they could be worried about acne, or their SAT tests, or a football game or what’s going on in Iraq. Whatever they would answer doesn’t necessarily tell you what they think — or whether they think — about sex.

Z: Because the answer’s so obvious that it’s pointless to ask them. They’re thinking about the SAT tests of sex, how acne affects sex, sex during a football game, and sex in Iraq.

She:  At least that would mean they had the ability to multitask. If we could channel that ability correctly, it’s actually rather promising. That’s even better than sensitivity.

Z: Yes, dear.

Tell She and Z what you think teenage boys are really thinking about. E-mail them at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 