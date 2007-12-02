Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Keeping Score in the Marriage Arcade

What's the point? If you have to ask ... you're just not getting it. But She Said, Z Said has a better idea now.

By Leslie Dinaberg & Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | December 2, 2007 | 8:00 p.m.

She:    You know how Koss likes to go to arcades, so he can spend our money to earn tickets to buy a bunch of junk?

Z:  Yeah.

She: That’s like you and your “points.”{mosimage}

Z: No it’s not. My points are not useless. They’re points, which you’ve always given me for doing nice things. You know, I clean the bathroom, and you say, “You get big points for that.” Besides, they sound like sports, which makes them cool and manly.

She: But what exactly are you racking them up for?

Z: I don’t know. You’re the one who started this point thing. I always assumed they’d be good for something.

She: Every time you do a simple household chore, or let me pick the movie, you pretend to get “points.” Do you really think at some point you’re going to hit me with some giant receipt that’ll make me your slave for a day or something?

Z: A day? I’ve been racking up points for at least 19 years. That should buy me a love slave for like a month. I want the prize on the top shelf.

She: You poor, sweet, little dreamer.

Z: What do you mean? Why are you pulling the curtain away from the wizard? Don’t you want me to try to earn points anymore?

She: Oops! Thanks for pointing that out to me. You get big points for honesty!

Z: (glowing) Cool.

She: Since you’re still getting points, maybe I can give you a few pointers on how to get more.

Z: Would you please?

She: The rate of exchange on marriage points is a stealth moving target. You’ve got to be quick on your feet.

Z: What do you mean?

She: Sometimes a kiss is just a kiss, but sometimes it’s worth bonus points. Especially if I’m having a really bad day.

Z: When is a kiss a prize and when is it worth points?

She: If you can’t figure that out…

Z: OK, now tell me more about trading in points. What can I win?

She: It’s not that simple. Koss can read the sign at the arcade and see that he needs 1,750 tickets to get a cheap plastic boomerang that will break before we get it home.

Z: Are you saying I need more points before I can get a boomerang?

She: Exactly. Do you have any idea how many points taking Koss to school will get you?

Z: Um … 97?

She: You could do better, but you forget that it’s more valuable for you to volunteer to take him the night before, so I can enjoy sleeping in. When you volunteer to take him in the morning when I’m already showered, dressed and ready to leave, it’s only like 13 points or something. Not even enough for a Tootsie Roll midget.

Z: Here’s what you don’t understand: you’re not the only Point Redemption Center on the West Coast.

She: No!

Z: Yes, I’ve been two-timing you with points. You’re not the only one who hands them out. I “volunteered” to take Koss to school because he asked me to take him to school. Big points. Now he loves me more than you.

She: You’re right. Just imagine how much more he would love you if you took him to school every day.

Z: Yes! And I could make his bed, and clean up his room and do all his chores for him. Well, his chore.

She: I really think you should try it. You’d definitely qualify for a top-shelf prize then.

Z: It just occurred to me: why am I the only one who’s trying to earn points? Why aren’t you trying to get points, too?

She: Yes, dear.

Z: No, you can’t get out of it that easily. C’mon, I want to know why it is that I’m the one who …

She: Yes, dear.

You, too, can earn points, by sending an email to [email protected].

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 