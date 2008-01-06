Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 2:08 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Starting the New Year with Sick Daze

For She Said, Z Said, New Year's Day just flu by. They're feeling better now.

By Leslie Dinaberg & Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | January 6, 2008 | 8:00 p.m.

She: You know your holidays are pretty bad when you stay home on New Year’s Eve eating bad takeout food and watching Dick Clark mumble the countdown.

Z: Is it still too soon to make fun of Dick Clark again? Nah.{mosimage}

She: And that was the highlight of my holidays. Much better than Christmas, which I spent coughing and catching up on last season’s 24.

Z: My relatives are all starting to get suspicious of your annual Christmas illness.

She: It’s the holidays. I let my guard down for a minute, and BAM! — here comes a virus.

Z: They all think you hate Jesus and don’t want to go to his birthday. I try to defend you by saying no, really you hate my family.

She: I was sick! I still have the cough to prove it.

Z: I’m kidding. They all know you’re Jewish.

She: I love Christmas. I just have a hard time making it through the whole season.

Z: At least you had Koss’ New Year’s Day greeting.

She: Yeah, nothing like a “Mommy, I feel sick,” and vomit all over your new slippers to start the year off right.

Z: His first hangover. I’m so proud. Even if it was just from pork ribs and chocolate.

She: It was a cruel joke. What’s the only thing worse than the whole family being down with fevers and a virus? Recovering, only to start a stomach flu the next day.

Z: Not fair.

She: Poor kid. When I took him to school today he said he forgot how to behave when other people were around.

Z: I don’t remember teaching him that in the first place.

She: I let you teach him the important things, dear, so you don’t have to worry your pretty little head.

Z: Which is why he knows how to cross his eyes, and you don’t.

She: He can also touch his nose with his tongue, which is impossible for me.

Z: Who says the boy has no future?

She: I am so sick of being sick. You can only play so many games of Quiddler, Rummikub and Sorry before you really feel like taking revenge on someone.

Z: Good thing Mrs. Claus shopped in the games section this Christmas.

She: Seriously. Can you imagine our lives without Yahtzee right now?

Z: Where is the Yahtzee? I can’t find it under the piles of dirty clothes, takeout containers and wrapping paper.

She: I never should have fired the maid. It’s amazing the things that fall by the wayside when the plague makes its way through your family.

Z: We’re down to a jar of olives, a can of tuna and some Wheat Thins.  I still say that’s too many ingredients to cook with.

She: Plus, I ate the olives.

Z: If we don’t leave the house soon, we may have to eat the cat again.

She: I was going to do laundry today, but the rain’s going to be a problem.

Z: Do we use a clothesline?

She: You’d be amazed at how wet clean laundry can get in that two foot walk from the dryer on the back porch to the kitchen.

Z: Now the rain’s going to keep us from leaving the house.

She: Here, kitty-kitty.

Z: I think since we mostly missed the holidays, we should throw ourselves a pity party.

She: We can invite all our friends, and they can come over and feel sorry for us. There will be chocolate.

Z: Just don’t get pork ribs. We don’t want to see those again for a second time.

She: Yes, dear.

We hope your holidays were healthier than She and Z’s. Tell us about them at [email protected].

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 