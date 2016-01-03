Shed Destroyed After Barbecue Grease Pan Fire Spreads at Orcutt Residence

Advice

Homeowner sustains minor burn injuries while trying to douse fast-moving blaze with garden hose

A fire that started in an Orcutt resident’s barbecue grease pan Sunday afternoon spread to a shed, destroying the contents, scorching the exterior of the house and injuring the homeowner.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Tallyho Road, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the fire spread from the barbecue to the backyard shed, which was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The blaze destroyed the shed and its contents, and damaged the exterior of the single-family residence and its roof eaves.

Some smoke damage also was noted inside the house, Zaniboni said.

The fire is being blamed on flames that sparked in the grease pan of the barbecue and quickly spread to the shed.

The homeowner suffered minor burn injuries to his hands and face while trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, Zaniboni added.

County firefighters were assisted by a Santa Maria Fire Department crew.

