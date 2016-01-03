Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Shed Destroyed After Barbecue Grease Pan Fire Spreads at Orcutt Residence

Homeowner sustains minor burn injuries while trying to douse fast-moving blaze with garden hose

A shed and its contents were destroyed Sunday by a fire sparked by a barbecue outside an Orcutt home. The homeowner suffered minor injuries.
A shed and its contents were destroyed Sunday by a fire sparked by a barbecue outside an Orcutt home. The homeowner suffered minor injuries. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 3, 2016 | 7:11 p.m.

A fire that started in an Orcutt resident’s barbecue grease pan Sunday afternoon spread to a shed, destroying the contents, scorching the exterior of the house and injuring the homeowner.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were called shortly after 4 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Tallyho Road, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the fire spread from the barbecue to the backyard shed, which was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The blaze destroyed the shed and its contents, and damaged the exterior of the single-family residence and its roof eaves.

Some smoke damage also was noted inside the house, Zaniboni said.

The fire is being blamed on flames that sparked in the grease pan of the barbecue and quickly spread to the shed.

The homeowner suffered minor burn injuries to his hands and face while trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, Zaniboni added.

County firefighters were assisted by a Santa Maria Fire Department crew.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 