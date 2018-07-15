Shed Destroyed by Fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Adjacent fence, vehicle and home on Wentworth Avenue also were damaged by flames

A large shed was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon behind a home on Santa Barbara’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Wentworth Avenue, said fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

The structure was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene, McCoy said.

The flames spread to a nearby fence, and also damaged an adjacent residence and a vehicle, McCoy added.

The shed apparently was used as an artist’s studio, McCoy said, adding that no one was living in it.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remained under investigation, McCoy noted.

