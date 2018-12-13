Shed Explosion Sparks Fire, Sends 2 Vandenberg Village Residents to Hospital

Incident damages two homes and destroys outbuilding on Marion Court

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Thursday after a shed exploded and started a fire in a Vandenberg Village neighborhood, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 2:47 a.m., personnel from the county and Lompoc Fire Departments along with American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Marion Court, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

An explosion in an outbuilding or shed sparked a fire, and also damaged a nearby home plus another a neighboring single-story residence.

“The damage included multiple windows blown out due to the explosion and direct fire damage to both exteriors, but there was no extension into either home,” Eliason said.

The size of the shed was not immediately known.

Other nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, Eliason said.

One man from was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with critical injuries and later transferred to the Grossman Burn Center in Sherman Oaks, Eliason said.

Two other residents were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Later, a neighbor complaining about difficulty breathing also was taken to the Lompoc hospital.

An investigator had arrived at the scene to determine what caused the explosion and fire, Eliason said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .