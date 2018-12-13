Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 13 , 2018, 11:15 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Shed Explosion Sparks Fire, Sends 2 Vandenberg Village Residents to Hospital

Incident damages two homes and destroys outbuilding on Marion Court

Remains of a shed that exploded in a Vandenberg Village neighborhood. Click to view larger
Two people were injured early Thursday when a shed exploded and started a fire in a Vandenberg Village neighborhood. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 13, 2018 | 8:24 a.m.

Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Thursday after a shed exploded and started a fire in a Vandenberg Village neighborhood, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 2:47 a.m., personnel from the county and Lompoc Fire Departments along with American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of Marion Court, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

An explosion in an outbuilding or shed sparked a fire, and also damaged a nearby home plus another a neighboring single-story residence. 

“The damage included multiple windows blown out due to the explosion and direct fire damage to both exteriors, but there was no extension into either home,” Eliason said. 

The size of the shed was not immediately known.

Other nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, Eliason said.

One man from was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with critical injuries and later transferred to the Grossman Burn Center in Sherman Oaks, Eliason said.

Two other residents were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Later, a neighbor complaining about difficulty breathing also was taken to the Lompoc hospital.

An investigator had arrived at the scene to determine what caused the explosion and fire, Eliason said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Remains of a shed that exploded in a Vandenberg Village neighborhood. Click to view larger
An explosion in a shed outside a Vandenberg Village home early Thursday also damaged two nearby residences. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 