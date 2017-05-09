Sheela Hunt Joins Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Board

Sheela Hunt has joined the board of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara nonprofit organization that supports families with a child fighting cancer.

Hunt, who received the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Helping Hands Award for 2015, has helped the organization for the past 15 years and currently serves as its event ambassador committee co-chair.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides financial, emotional and educational support to families of children with cancer living in the Tri-Counties.

Hunt has helped build media relations that raised the organization’s visibility and has been an event chair on numerous occasions, working on one of TBCF’s former longstanding events, Saks & The City, that during its seven-year run generated $773,000.

Hunt, a Realtor at Village Properties in Montecito, regularly informs friends, family, business owners and community members about the stress and challenges faced by families with a child battling cancer and how they can help.

Hunt was born in Hong Kong to parents from Mumbai, India. Her family traveled often.

“My interest in philanthropy started at a very early age as I participated with my parents in giving back to families in India during our many visits, providing meals, clothing and funds to those in need,” Hunt said.

Hunt also has volunteered and raised funds by serving on committees for the Montecito Union School PTA, Storyteller, Santa Barbara High School's MAD Academy, Angels Foster Care, and the Village Properties Teacher’s Fund.

Now part of a real estate team with her husband Mark, Hunt previously worked as a property appraiser, mortgage consultant and personal banker for high-wealth clients where she received numerous awards.

Hunt can be contacted at 698-3767, or visit www.SheelaHunt.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties.