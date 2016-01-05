Sheets Powers Providence Past Dunn

Basketball

Bryan Sheets was a force for Providence, scoring 18 points, grabbing seven rebounds and making four steals in a 52-29 boys basketball win over Dunn on Tuesday.

Ricky Beebe added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the Patriots improved to 7-3. Chase Avery and Gianni Madrigal crashed the boards for 10 and nine rebounds, respectively.

Providence plays again on Friday at Foothill Tech in Ventura and returns home Saturday against Hueneme at Westmont College.

In girls basketball, Mikaela Torres scored 15 points and Monica Lopez added 13 to lead Providence to a 39-14 win over Dunn.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.