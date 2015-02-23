Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Acclaimed Drummer/Singer Sheila E. to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | February 23, 2015 | 5:01 p.m.

Shelia E., a world-renowned percussionist who has collaborated with greats from the music industry and posted her own pop hits, will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

Sheila E
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26 for $20.

In the 1980s, Sheila E. lit up the Billboard charts with songs like “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.” She has remained a significant influence on the industry, collaborating with greats such as Ringo Starr, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Kanye West.

Born Sheila Escovedo, she first picked up the drumsticks and started making music at the age of 3 with help from her legendary father, percussionist Pete Escovedo. As the goddaughter of Tito Puente, music was the heartbeat of her family, and despite Sheila's impoverished childhood in Oakland, her family stayed strong, inspired by the music they played nightly in their living room.

When she was only 5, Sheila delivered her first solo performance to a live audience.

By her early 20s, she had already performed with George Duke, Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, Herbie Hancock and Diana Ross. She met Prince at one of her concerts, and they would eventually join forces and collaborate for more than two decades, creating hits that catapulted Sheila E. to her own pop superstardom.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this world-class performer when she takes the stage in the intimate Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

