Sheila E. Dances to Her Own Drummer at County Fair

By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | March 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Sheila E. Click to view larger
Sheila E.

Sheila E. is skilled at turning pop, jazz and Latin sounds into energetic hits, so it’s easy to see why she likes to dance to the beat of her own drum.

Fairgoers likely will be dancing, too, when Sheila E. performs July 14 at the Santa Barbara County Fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.

Sheila E. is the Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter behind such hits as “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.”

A world-class drummer and percussionist, she also has worked with Beyoncé, Ringo Starr, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan and George Duke.
 
“Sheila E. expertly blends a variety of musical styles and delivers them in a dynamic performance. We’re looking forward to the energy she’ll bring to her performance at the Fair,” said Richard Persons, Santa Barbara County CEO.

Sheila E.’s collaboration with Prince helped launch her stardom. Their "Purple Rain" recording sessions — including her vocals on the 1984 classic “Erotic City” — helped launch her solo career.

Her debut album, The Glamorous Life spun off the Grammy Award-nominated top 10 hit of the same name along with a second top 40 single “The Belle of St. Mark.”

During her tenure as a drummer, songwriter, and musical director for Prince’s backup band, she released three solo albums and scored hits like “A Love Bizarre,” and the romantic ballad “Hold Me.”

After spending time out of the spotlight, she tapped into her Latin jazz roots and released two albums under the name E Train.

Sheila E.’s stage presence has made her a major concert draw since the ’90s, but her talents go beyond musical performance.

She’s acted in the films Krush Groove, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and Chasing Papi; launched music projects including E Train and The E Family; and published her autobiography The Beat of My Own Drum.

Audiences can take in the Sheila E. performance on July 14 at the KCOY Main Stage free as part of their paid admission to the fair.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 11-15. This year’s theme celebrates Cowboys and Carousels. For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

