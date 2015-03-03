Sheila Ehrman of Santa Barbara, 1920-2015

Posted on March 3, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Sheila Carter Ehrman of Santa Barbara passed away on Feb. 18, 2015.

Sheila will always be remembered for her generosity of spirit, energy and commitment to the arts, compassion for others, and devotion and love of her family.

Sheila was born in Liverpool, England, on May 15, 1920, to Matthew and Mary Alice Carter, where she spent her childhood with her brother, Kenneth.

During World War II, she met the love her life, Mason Leoffler Ehrman, and was married to him on Jan. 29, 1950, in Chicago, Ill. They immediately boarded the train to Los Angeles and began their life together. They became the proud parents of Judith Lynn (Ehrman) Weisbart and Brian Carter Ehrman. After the death of her husband in 1959, Sheila and her children went to England, where they spent 10 years and then returned to Los Angeles.

Throughout Sheila’s life, she worked in office settings until her retirement in 1983, when she moved to live with her daughter, Judi, and son-in-law, Harry Weisbart, in Santa Barbara. Her lifelong passion for the theater and the arts led her to a number of volunteer experiences. She served on the board of the Lobero Theatre and was one of the founders of Step One art gallery in Carpinteria.

Her love of life was evident in everything she did, and those who experienced her organizational skills, determination and sheer guts knew her as the “Queen.”

Without doubt the greatest achievement of Sheila’s life was her family and friends. She loved them all and always had time to talk and support them in all their dreams. Her devotion and love were unequaled and will be missed by her children, Judi (Ehrman) Weisbart and Harry Weisbart, and Brian and Yolanda Ehrman; her grandchildren, Adam Mason Weisbart and Erin (Curry) Weisbart, Lisa (Ehrman) Castro and Alex Castro, and Max Ehrman; her great-granddaughter, Elise; her step-grandchildren, Jamie (Weisbart) Hornbeck, Alan Weisbart and Alesha Hughes, Jonathan Weisbart and Veronique Flambard-Weisbart; her great-grandson, Clovis Weisbart; her nieces and nephew, Lynne (Carter) Scobbie, Sarah Chiodetto, Susie Flockhart, Georgina and Gracie Flockhart, Sara Ehrman and Howard Ehrman; her "adopted" daughter Cara Tilston; and all the adopted loved ones she embraced over her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution in her name to the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105, or LifeChronicles, 113 W. Mission St., #B2 Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

