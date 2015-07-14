Sheila Kearns Named Voluntary Benefits Specialist at HUB International Insurance Services

Advice

Sheila Kearns is the new voluntary benefits specialist for the Central Coast region at the Santa Barbara-based office of HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

In her position as voluntary benefits specialist, Kearns is responsible for interacting with all HUB producers and helping to introduce new products and to educate the client base on voluntary benefits options, a major change resulting from the Affordable Care Act.

Examples of voluntary benefits include critical illness, long-term and short-term disability, hospital and accident policies.

Kearns’ office is in Santa Maria, and she serves the area from San Luis Obispo to Westlake Village.

“The voluntary benefits market growth is exponential,” said Stan Darrow, CIC. “With Sheila’s expertise and knowledge, HUB clients will be better served. The Affordable Care Act still offers a steep learning curve, we look forward to Sheila helping us with that.”

Previous to joining HUB International in March, Kearns worked for AFLAC, where she exclusively attended to the needs of her HUB clients.

She is a member of the Central Coast chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and is the 2016 incoming president of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley.

Kearns may be reached at 805.361.1003 or [email protected]. Click here for more information on HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing HUB International Insurance Services.