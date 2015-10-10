Shelby Nile See Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1950-2015

Posted on October 10, 2015 | 10:29 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Shelby Nile See Jr. of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on October 6, 2015, with family and friends by his side.

Shelby was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 14, 1950. He moved to Santa Barbara in 1972 and married Rochelle Meredith on September 27, 1975.

He and Rochelle were the owners of Santa Barbara Industrial Finishing, a local family-owned industrial powder coating and silkscreening business, still in operation today.

For the next 15 years, they traveled and explored throughout the country, made many friends and grew the business.

In 1990 they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Veronica. Shelby was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed building a family home at Lake Nacimiento, California.

In 2012, he lost his wife of 36 years after a long battle of breast cancer.

Shelby was a very devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.

A memorial barbecue, in his honor, will be held at his home at 1 p.m. on October 11, 2015. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite organization.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.