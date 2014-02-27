Shelby Sim Joins Bacara Resort & Spa as Sales Manager

Bacara Resort & Spa is pleased to announce the appointment of Shelby Sim as sales manager.

In his new role, Sim will remain active in the local business community, leading Bacara’s corporate sales efforts.

“Shelby is a very well-respected member of our local community,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “We are honored to share in his talents as we further expand our corporate partnerships with businesses in Goleta and Santa Barbara.”

Sim has been the director of business development for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years.

With a strong focus on membership, Sim played an integral role in growing the chamber’s membership foundation. He has contributed to a number of successful chamber events with record-breaking sponsorships.

“The chamber would like to thank Shelby for his energy and dedication the past few years,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to working with Shelby in his new role.”

Sim’s last day at the chamber will be Tuesday.

The chamber is actively recruiting for the position of director of business development. Any inquiries, please email [email protected].

— Cortney Hebert is the communications director for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.