Emergency Shelter Room Named in Memory of Elyse Erwin

Trilogy Service Club and the Monarch Club partnered with Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County (DVS) to honor the life of their friend Elyse Erwin, who worked for the Monarch Club as catering manager.

Their goal was to raise enough capital to name a room at DVS' newly expanded emergency shelter in Erwin's memory. At the end of June, they not only reached their goal, but surpassed it.

Thanks to Trilogy Service Club’s efforts, there will be two named units at the emergency shelter – one in memory of Erwin and one in honor of her daughter Leila. A special dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place late this month.

Trilogy Service Club is composed of resident members of the Monarch Dunes Community who volunteer extensively and

fundraise for local charities.

DVS recently expanded the shelter from 28 to 60 beds to accommodate the increasing number of victims who need a safe place to stay.

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is a full-service domestic violence agency, committed to ending the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence through prevention and intervention services.

DVS provides 24-hour shelter services for victims and their children, as well as transitional housing programs for domestic violence survivors. DVS operates four 24-hour hotlines and accompanies law enforcement on domestic violence calls.

— Zoe Echternacht for Domestic Violence Solutions.