ShelterBox USA President Joins Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony

Representatives from various charities, including ShelterBox, were part of the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony with Blackbaud. (Second from right, Kerri Murray, ShelterBox USA President; far right, Louis Turpin, ShelterBox USA Board Member)

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray was part of the Nov 28 Opening Bell ceremony on at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square as part of Giving Tuesday, an annual global day of giving which began in 2012 as a response to the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A Santa Barbara and Sarasota, Fla.,-based international disaster relief organization, ShelterBox USA was invited to attend because the nonprofit is one of many charities helping global communities get back on their feet after an unprecedented year of disasters.

Murray joined representatives from Blackbaud, a cloud software company offering products designed for nonprofits, as well as other charities, including World Vision, 92nd Street Y, Catholic Charities USA, American Red Cross, Orbis, and Houston SPCA.

“We are honored to be among the featured charities to take part in this Giving Tuesday ceremony,” Murray said.

“Our work to provide shelter to families displaced by natural disasters and civil conflicts is made possible by individuals and corporations who are moved to help others in need, including this year’s Giving Tuesday participants,” Murray said.

Before the Nasdaq bell ceremony, Murray was interviewed on CNBC’s show Squawk Box, highlighting the many ways people can contribute this holiday season.

Following the opening bell ceremony, Murray participated on Nasdaq’s Facebook LIVE panel on volunteering after disasters and disaster giving.

To volunteer, fundraise, or make a donation, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or call 941-907-6036. Legacy giving and corporate giving options are available as well. ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Gold status from GuideStar.

Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter, warmth, and dignity following more than 300 disasters in some 95 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to natural disasters and conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter aid and other life-saving supplies.

Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival.

ShelterBox is an official Project Partner of Rotary International. Tax-deductible donations to the organization can be made at www.ShelterBoxUSA.org or by calling 941-907-6036.

— Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA.