Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, January 30 , 2019, 4:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

ShelterBox USA Taps Carrie Baptista as Individual, Special Gifts Officer

By Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA | January 30, 2019 | 2:18 p.m.
Carrie Baptista
Carrie Baptista

ShelterBox USA, which is based in Santa Barbara, and in Sarasota, Fla., has named Carrie Baptista as its new individual and special gifts officer.

ShelterBox USA is an affiliate of one of the world’s leading disaster relief and humanitarian aid organizations.

Baptista, who holds a BA in global studies from UCSB, brings some 10 years of experience in building relationships and engaging with donors across nonprofit and corporate sectors.

“Carrie has a long track record in disaster relief, working with supporters to fulfill their philanthropic interests,” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA. “She is passionate about the life-saving work of ShelterBox and we are thrilled she will serve in a donor stewardship role.”

Before joining ShelterBox, Baptista served in resource acquisition at Direct Relief within their philanthropic investment team, where she worked with corporate donors to grow in-kind donations.

Baptista also worked in international emergency assistance while living abroad in Ireland. Most recently, she worked and traveled alongside world-renowned band Depeche Mode during their global Spirit tour.

 “I am thrilled to join both this team and this incredible organization bringing life-saving shelter to families who have lost everything in disaster and conflict situations,” Baptista said.

“I’m so inspired that ShelterBox makes it a priority to reach the furthest parts of the world providing a lifeline to families who would otherwise be forgotten.”

ShelterBox provides humanitarian aid in the form of family sized tents and essential tools to start repairing and rebuilding homes. The organization’s kits and boxes contain items that help transform shelter into a home, like cooking sets, solar lights, blankets, water filtration, and activity sets for kids.

ShelterBox is currently responding in Somaliland after severe drought and the Philippines after Tropical Storm Usman. The organization is also responding to shelter needs of refugees and displaced people in Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.

To volunteer, fundraise, or make a donation, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or call 941-907-6036. ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Platinum status from GuideStar.

— Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 