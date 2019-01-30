ShelterBox USA Taps Carrie Baptista as Individual, Special Gifts Officer

ShelterBox USA, which is based in Santa Barbara, and in Sarasota, Fla., has named Carrie Baptista as its new individual and special gifts officer.

ShelterBox USA is an affiliate of one of the world’s leading disaster relief and humanitarian aid organizations.

Baptista, who holds a BA in global studies from UCSB, brings some 10 years of experience in building relationships and engaging with donors across nonprofit and corporate sectors.

“Carrie has a long track record in disaster relief, working with supporters to fulfill their philanthropic interests,” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA. “She is passionate about the life-saving work of ShelterBox and we are thrilled she will serve in a donor stewardship role.”

Before joining ShelterBox, Baptista served in resource acquisition at Direct Relief within their philanthropic investment team, where she worked with corporate donors to grow in-kind donations.

Baptista also worked in international emergency assistance while living abroad in Ireland. Most recently, she worked and traveled alongside world-renowned band Depeche Mode during their global Spirit tour.

“I am thrilled to join both this team and this incredible organization bringing life-saving shelter to families who have lost everything in disaster and conflict situations,” Baptista said.

“I’m so inspired that ShelterBox makes it a priority to reach the furthest parts of the world providing a lifeline to families who would otherwise be forgotten.”

ShelterBox provides humanitarian aid in the form of family sized tents and essential tools to start repairing and rebuilding homes. The organization’s kits and boxes contain items that help transform shelter into a home, like cooking sets, solar lights, blankets, water filtration, and activity sets for kids.

ShelterBox is currently responding in Somaliland after severe drought and the Philippines after Tropical Storm Usman. The organization is also responding to shelter needs of refugees and displaced people in Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.

To volunteer, fundraise, or make a donation, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or call 941-907-6036. ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Platinum status from GuideStar.

— Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA.