Shelters Seek Homes for Four-legged Holiday Houseguests

As the holidays approach, there are more than 200 dogs in the Santa Barbara County animal shelters looking for homes. This means not every dog will have the opportunity to spend Christmas with a family. The staff at all three county shelters want to change that, even for a few days.

Santa Barbara County animal shelters are seeking three-day foster homes for all adoptable dogs at each county shelter for the fourth annual Santa’s Slumber Party.

Foster homes will be given all necessary supplies to make their temporary houseguests comfortable. Santa’s Slumber Party foster families will be matched with a dog of appropriate size and temperament for their household.

The dogs will be picked up from the shelter on Dec. 22 and returned to the shelter Dec. 26.

“This program not only allows a shelter dog some time away from an often stressful kennel environment, but we found that it also gives us a lot of great information on how a dog behaves in a home environment as opposed to a noisy shelter,” said Stacy Silva, community outreach coordinator.

The program has far-reaching benefits they shelters didn’t expect, Silva said.

“The dogs were exposed to more people and potential adopters that weren’t visiting the shelter and some of the dogs even found new families because of the slumber party program in the past,” she said.

To help foster a shelter dog for four days over Christmas, contact Silva at [email protected] or stop by a local Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter to pick up an application.

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.