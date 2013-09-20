Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Two Men on Drug Charges

Two men were arrested on drug charges this week by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives.

Randy Herbes, 51, of Carpinteria was arrested on charges of possession for sales of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance, after being arrested in February on charges of sales of methamphetamine, according to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

This month, sheriff’s narcotics detectives received information that Herbes was again selling methamphetamine in the Carpinteria area, Hoover said.

Detectives and patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop of Herbes on Tuesday after observing him driving northbound on Highway 101.

Law enforcement officials searched the vehicle and allegedly found ¼ ounce of methamphetamine.

Herbes was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $55,000 since he was still out of custody due to bail made on his February arrest, Hoover said.

Detectives also arrested Christopher Krueger, 24, of Goleta this week on charges of possession for sale of cocaine and ecstasy, Hoover said.

After a month-long investigation, detectives served a search warrant and found ¼ ounce of cocaine, several ecstasy pills, packaging supplies and other paraphernalia, Hoover said. His bail was set at $30,000.

