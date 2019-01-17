Traffic Stop Leads to Drug-Related Arrests, Hazardous Materials Found at Santa Maria Property

Two Santa Maria residents were arrested on drug-related offenses after a traffic stop by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department led to the discovery of drugs and hazardous chemicals on Wednesday morning.

Deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Patrol Station stopped a vehicle for expired registration resulting in the seizure of approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and paraphernalia, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The driver was arrested, and a probation search was conducted on an associated property in the 200 block of East Foster Road in Santa Maria, where additional drugs and paraphernalia were recovered, Hoover said.

"Substantial building and county code violations were also discovered including hazardous chemical storage, raw sewage being dumped on the property, substandard dwellings, and the theft of water from a neighboring property," Hoover said. "Barrels labelled as hydrochloric acid and corrosive disinfectant were also found on the property."

Code-enforcement staff with the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and deputies searched the scene and notified the property owner, Hoover said.

Nicholas Blaylock, 58, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and committing a felony while on bail. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on $30,000 bail.

Ciara Owen, 20, was arrested for narcotic-related warrants, and was booked with $10,000 bail, Hoover said.

