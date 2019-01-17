Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, January 17 , 2019, 1:54 pm | Overcast with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug-Related Arrests, Hazardous Materials Found at Santa Maria Property

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 17, 2019 | 1:18 p.m.

Two Santa Maria residents were arrested on drug-related offenses after a traffic stop by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department led to the discovery of drugs and hazardous chemicals on Wednesday morning.

Deputies assigned to the Santa Maria Patrol Station stopped a vehicle for expired registration resulting in the seizure of approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and paraphernalia, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The driver was arrested, and a probation search was conducted on an associated property in the 200 block of East Foster Road in Santa Maria, where additional drugs and paraphernalia were recovered, Hoover said.

"Substantial building and county code violations were also discovered including hazardous chemical storage, raw sewage being dumped on the property, substandard dwellings, and the theft of water from a neighboring property," Hoover said. "Barrels labelled as hydrochloric acid and corrosive disinfectant were also found on the property."

Code-enforcement staff with the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and deputies searched the scene and notified the property owner, Hoover said.

Nicholas Blaylock, 58, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and committing a felony while on bail. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on $30,000 bail.

Ciara Owen, 20, was arrested for narcotic-related warrants, and was booked with $10,000 bail, Hoover said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 