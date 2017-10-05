Sheriff’s Department Asks for Public’s Help to Find Missing Orcutt Teenager

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Orcutt teenager who police believe may be with her boyfriend, who is a wanted subject.

Destiny Navarette, 16, was reported missing by her family at around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Navarette was last seen the morning of Sept. 18 at Righetti High School in Santa Maria, where she is a student.

Police believe Navarette is with Miguel Perez De La Cruz, 18, of Guadalupe, who has an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

A current, criminal protective order prohibits Perez from contacting Navarette, according to Hoover.

Detectives believe Perez is driving a blue 2001 Ford minivan with a California license plate of 6VUA712. The car is registered to his father.

There was a report Perez had planned to move to the Oregon area, but police say there is no information that indicates that they are headed there.

Hoover said the two might be staying in hotels in the Santa Maria area and there are reports that they have been seen in Guadalupe.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 805.934.6170.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 805.681.4171, or click here to leave a tip online.

