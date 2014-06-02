Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:57 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Bill Brown Announces Three More Major Endorsements

By Terri Lee Coleman for the Committee to Re-Elect Sheriff Bill Brown | June 2, 2014 | 10:02 a.m.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California, the Association of California Highway Patrolmen and the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association have joined more than 1,100 other organizations, elected officials, law enforcement leaders, community supporters and citizens in endorsing Sheriff Bill Brown for re-election.

“The Peace Officers Research Association of California is proud to announce our endorsement of Sheriff Bill Brown for re-election to the office of sheriff," president Michael Durant said. "Sheriff Bill Brown has the experience, dedication and leadership to continue to move the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department forward into the future."

Representing more than 67,000 officers, PORAC is the largest statewide public safety association in California and the largest statewide public safety association in the nation.

"We appreciate your concern for the welfare and safety of peace officers and your interest in maintaining the California Highway Patrol, one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the state. We hope our endorsement will assist you, and more importantly, the voters in Santa Barbara County," said Doug Villars, president of the Association of California Highway Patrolmen.

“The Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association endorses Sheriff Bill Brown for re-election as the sheriff-coroner of Santa Barbara County. Under his leadership, Santa Barbara County has benefited from his balanced approach to reduce crime in our local communities," SBCPPOA president Ed Torres said. "He has expanded much needed enforcement in addressing gang violence and narcotics activity, as well as establishing a Day Report Center for offenders that have been released from state prison and returned to our communities. He recognizes that enforcement and rehabilitative services and programs are essential in compressing crime in our community. His proactive approach also highlights his understanding of what it takes to reduce recidivism of the high-risk offenders in our county.”

Other supporters include the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Peace Officers Association, the Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorneys Association, the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and the Lompoc Police Officers Association.

Sheriff Brown also has the endorsements of Gov. Jerry Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian and a majority of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Sheriff Brown’s full list of endorsements can be seen by clicking here.

— Terri Lee Coleman is the communications director for the Committee to Re-Elect Sheriff Bill Brown.

 
