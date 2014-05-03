Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:13 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Bill Brown Elected Secretary of California State Sheriffs’ Association

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department | May 3, 2014 | 11:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has been elected as the new secretary for the California State Sheriffs’ Association, a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California’s 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.

On Wednesday, CSSA held its 120th annual conference installation banquet in San Luis Obispo, where Gov. Jerry Brown swore in the new 2014-2015 slate of officers.

Brown moved up the ranks of the organization and was sworn in as the new secretary after previously serving as treasurer. He first became a CSSA officer two years ago when he was elected by his peers as the sergeant-at-arms. Brown is in line to become CSSA’s president in 2017.

“I’m honored to take on this new role as an officer of the California State Sheriffs’ Association,” Brown said. “I look forward to continuing to help represent California’s 58 elected sheriffs as we speak with one voice on public-policy legislation and other matters pertaining to the protection of all Californians.”

CSSA was created in 1894 as a way for the chief law enforcement officer in each county to communicate and share information with each other. The goal of the organization is to speak as a collective voice on matters of public safety and to improve the delivery of law enforcement services to the citizens of California.

— Kelly Hoover is the spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 