Sheriff Bill Brown Elected Secretary of California State Sheriffs’ Association

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has been elected as the new secretary for the California State Sheriffs’ Association, a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California’s 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.

On Wednesday, CSSA held its 120th annual conference installation banquet in San Luis Obispo, where Gov. Jerry Brown swore in the new 2014-2015 slate of officers.

Brown moved up the ranks of the organization and was sworn in as the new secretary after previously serving as treasurer. He first became a CSSA officer two years ago when he was elected by his peers as the sergeant-at-arms. Brown is in line to become CSSA’s president in 2017.

“I’m honored to take on this new role as an officer of the California State Sheriffs’ Association,” Brown said. “I look forward to continuing to help represent California’s 58 elected sheriffs as we speak with one voice on public-policy legislation and other matters pertaining to the protection of all Californians.”

CSSA was created in 1894 as a way for the chief law enforcement officer in each county to communicate and share information with each other. The goal of the organization is to speak as a collective voice on matters of public safety and to improve the delivery of law enforcement services to the citizens of California.

— Kelly Hoover is the spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.