Sheriff Bill Brown Hires Vincent Wasilewski As Chief Deputy For Custody Operations

By Craig Bonner for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 30, 2016 | 4:22 p.m.

Sheriff Bill Brown has announced that he as selected a new Chief Deputy to lead the Custody Operations Branch within the Sheriff’s Office.  

At the conclusion of a comprehensive and very competitive selection process, Sheriff Brown chose Vincent Wasilewski to fill this extremely important leadership role within the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.  

We anticipate that Wasilewski will begin serving the citizens of Santa Barbara County on April 25.

The Chief Deputy position within the Sheriff’s Office is an executive leadership role, and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of all Sheriff’s Office custodial facilities.

Additionally, Wasilewski will be leading the Sheriff’s Office Custody Branch through the process of building the Northern Branch Jail, and integrating its operation with the existing south county jail facilities. 

Wasilewski said he is looking forward to the challenge before him, and is eager to begin this new chapter within his career.  

Vincent Wasilewski Click to view larger
Vincent Wasilewski

“I am really looking forward to joining the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

“I am grateful to Sheriff Brown for giving me the opportunity to help the fine men and women of the Sheriff’s Custody Operations Branch with the challenges they will face in the coming years. My wife and I are very excited about moving to Santa Barbara, and beginning a new chapter of our lives together within this great community.” 

Sheriff Bill Brown said the Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County community as a whole will benefit greatly from Wasilewski’s vast levels of experience in running correctional facilities.  

“Vincent’s impeccable credentials, proven track record, national involvement in corrections training and strong work ethic make him an ideal choice for this important leadership position within our organization,” Brown said.

“I am pleased that he has chosen to continue his public service career as an important member of our agency’s executive staff.”

Wasilewski has 34 years of increasingly responsible corrections experience, having recently retired as the Assistant Chief Custody Deputy with the Onandaga County Sheriff’s Office in Syracuse, New York.  

Wasilewski is a Certified Jail Manager, and has a long-standing professional relationship with the American Jail Association. He is also a certified Police/ Corrections instructor and an Accreditation Assessor in New York State. 

Wasilewski obtained a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Columbia College of Missouri, and is a graduate of the New York State Law Enforcement Executive Institute, a part of John Jay College.

— Craig Bonner is a sheriff's commander with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office. 

 

