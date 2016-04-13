Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:21 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Bill Brown Sworn in as New CSSA First Vice President

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 13, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is the new first vice president for the California State Sheriffs’ Association, a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from the 58 counties in California and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.

On April 6, 2016, CSSA held its 122nd annual conference installation banquet in Orange County, where California Governor Jerry Brown swore in the new CSSA 2016-17 slate of officers.  

Sheriff Bill Brown moved up the ranks of the organization and was sworn in as the first vice president after previously serving as the second vice president.  

He first became a CSSA officer four years ago when he was elected by his peers as the sergeant-at-arms. Sheriff Brown is in line to become CSSA’s president next year in 2017.

Sheriff Brown said he is pleased to be serving the law enforcement community in this way.

“I’m honored to have been elected by my peers as CSSA’s first vice president,” he said. “The California State Sheriffs Association has a long history of being at the forefront of issues impacting our profession. I look forward to helping advance public safety by participating in national and state conversations about challenges facing law enforcement and corrections today.”

The new slate of officers is as follows:

» President Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County

» 1st Vice President Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Barbara County

» 2nd Vice President Sheriff Steve Moore, San Joaquin County

» Secretary Sheriff David Livingston, Contra Costa County

» Treasurer Sheriff David Robinson, Kings County

» Sergeant-at-Arms Sheriff Dean Growdon, Lassen County

» Immediate Past President Sheriff Martin Ryan, Amador County

CSSA was created in 1894 as a way for the chief law enforcement officer in each county to communicate and share information with each other.

The goal of the organization is to speak as a collective voice on matters of public safety and to improve the delivery of law enforcement services to the citizens of California.

Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
