Sheriff Bill Brown Named Sherman Block Law Enforcement Professional of the Year

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown was honored Oct. 3 as the recipient of the Sherman Block Law Enforcement Professional of the Year Award by the California Peace Officers’ Association (CPOA).

The honor is the organization’s most prestigious award for which a law-enforcement professional can be nominated. Brown accepted the award at a luncheon held during the COPSWEST Training and Expo at the Sacramento Convention Center.

The sheriff was recognized for his more than 39 years of service to the public-safety profession and for exemplifying CPOA’s values and mission.

During his acceptance speech, he expressed his appreciation to the CPOA Board for selecting him.

He said, “I am pleased, honored and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients who I have admired and respected for so long. The greatest professional honor I have had is to serve as a peace officer in California and that’s what makes receiving this award so special. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with so many quality people to protect and serve the people of California.”

Brown began his law-enforcement career with the Pacifica Police Department in 1977 and transferred to the Inglewood Police Department in 1980. In 1992 he was selected as chief of police for the city of Moscow, Idaho. In 1995, he was named Lompoc police chief, serving there for 11 years.

Elected sheriff of Santa Barbara County in 2006, Brown is currently serving his third term.

Brown is first vice president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association and is a commissioner on the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission (MHSOAC) for the State of California. He was appointed to the MHSOAC position by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and reappointed twice by Gov. Jerry Brown.

In 2017, Brown will assume the presidency of the California State Sheriffs’ Association and will be the first person to have been president of both the State Police Chiefs Association and the State Sheriffs’ Association.

He was applauded for his active role in the community.

Brown's other positions include: honorary board member for the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center and Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.; advisory board member for the Anti-Defamation League, the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County; Red Cross ambassador for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Red Cross; and board of directors member for the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

Brown recognizes that incarceration is an opportunity to change lives and rehabilitate inmates. He established a Blue Ribbon Commission on Jail Overcrowding and introduced several cutting-edge programs into the custodial system including “Thinking for a Change,” a nationally recognized behavior-modification program.

He helped establish Day Reporting Centers in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, which have helped reduce recidivism among Santa Barbara County parolees.

The sheriff was also acknowledged for his effort to make the Northern Branch Jail a soon-to-be reality. The state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to open in spring 2019, will help reduce overcrowding and enable staff to provide meaningful rehabilitative programs to inmates.

