Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Brown to Head State Sheriffs’ Association

Brown is a past president of the California Police Chiefs Association

Sheriff Bill Brown, fourth from left, is among slate of CSSA officers sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown, fifth from left.
Sheriff Bill Brown, fourth from left, is among slate of CSSA officers sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown, fifth from left. (California State Sheriffs’ Association)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 29, 2017 | 4:47 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is the new president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association (CSSA), a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California's 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.

Gov. Jerry Brown swore in the CSSA 2017-18 slate of officers at CSSA's 123rd annual conference installation banquet April 26 at Fess Parker Resort in Santa Barbara.

Brown moved up the ranks of the CSSA organization and was sworn in as president after previously serving as the first vice president. He became a CSSA officer five years ago when he was elected by his peers as the sergeant-at-arms.

Brown is the only CSSA president who is also a past president of the California Police Chiefs Association, a position he held in 2005 when he was chief of police for the Lompoc Police Department.

In his acceptance speech, Sheriff Brown said, “I want to thank my colleagues, the sheriffs of the Golden State. To be selected and elected by your peers is something I consider to be one of the greatest honors anyone can receive, and I will always be grateful for it.”

Brown also addressed the need for CSSA to continue its history of being at the forefront of issues facing law enforcement. “We must continue to thoughtfully engage and drive positive change in regards to issues facing law enforcement and corrections,” he said.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association 2017-18 slate of officers is:

President: Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Barbara County

1st Vice President: Sheriff Steve Moore, San Joaquin County

2nd Vice President: Sheriff David Livingston, Contra Costa County

Secretary: Sheriff David Robinson, Kings County

Treasurer: Sheriff Dean Growdon, Lassen County

Sergeant–at–Arms: Sheriff Kory Honea, Butte County

Immediate Past President: Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County

CSSA was created in 1894 as a way for the chief law-enforcement officer in each county to communicate and share information with each other. The organization's goal is to speak as a collective voice on matters of public safety and to improve the delivery of law enforcement services.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 