Sheriff Brown to Head State Sheriffs’ Association

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is the new president of the California State Sheriffs’ Association (CSSA), a nonprofit organization made up sheriffs from California's 58 counties and includes thousands of citizens who are associate members.

Gov. Jerry Brown swore in the CSSA 2017-18 slate of officers at CSSA's 123rd annual conference installation banquet April 26 at Fess Parker Resort in Santa Barbara.

Brown moved up the ranks of the CSSA organization and was sworn in as president after previously serving as the first vice president. He became a CSSA officer five years ago when he was elected by his peers as the sergeant-at-arms.

Brown is the only CSSA president who is also a past president of the California Police Chiefs Association, a position he held in 2005 when he was chief of police for the Lompoc Police Department.

In his acceptance speech, Sheriff Brown said, “I want to thank my colleagues, the sheriffs of the Golden State. To be selected and elected by your peers is something I consider to be one of the greatest honors anyone can receive, and I will always be grateful for it.”

Brown also addressed the need for CSSA to continue its history of being at the forefront of issues facing law enforcement. “We must continue to thoughtfully engage and drive positive change in regards to issues facing law enforcement and corrections,” he said.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association 2017-18 slate of officers is:

President: Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Barbara County

1st Vice President: Sheriff Steve Moore, San Joaquin County

2nd Vice President: Sheriff David Livingston, Contra Costa County

Secretary: Sheriff David Robinson, Kings County

Treasurer: Sheriff Dean Growdon, Lassen County

Sergeant–at–Arms: Sheriff Kory Honea, Butte County

Immediate Past President: Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County

CSSA was created in 1894 as a way for the chief law-enforcement officer in each county to communicate and share information with each other. The organization's goal is to speak as a collective voice on matters of public safety and to improve the delivery of law enforcement services.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.