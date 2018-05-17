Sheriff Candidate Hsueh Gets F.A.N.S. Endorsement

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Eddie Hsueh received an endorsement from the F.A.N.S. (Friends And NeighborS) of Goleta.

The organization touted Hsueh’s 32 years of on-the-job experience in community policing, working his way up the chain of command, and budgetary restraint as key reasons for giving the political newcomer the nod.

Hsueh regularly meets with residents and organizations throughout the county. His name will appear on the June 5 primary election ballot.

“This election really matters to Goleta residents because the Sheriff's Department has a direct impact not only on Goleta's safety, but also our budget, as Goleta contracts with the sheriff to serve as Goleta's police,” according to an emailed endorsement from F.A.N.S. of Goleta.

“About half of Goleta's discretionary budget is spent on public safety services,” the email said.

The group supports Hsueh’s priorities to increase public trust, improve mental health and crisis intervention training for law enforcement, and lowering wasteful overtime costs by recruiting and retaining personnel.

(The latter issue was recently identified by the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury in its report.)

“It is sincerely an honor to receive the F.A.N.S. endorsement, having been there as a young patrol deputy early in my career, even before Goleta was incorporated as a city,” said Hsueh.

“I’m personally grateful for this support and the acknowledgement of the work I have done in the Goodland community,” he said.

For more information about the We’re Ready for Eddie campaign, or for a list of upcoming events, visit Eddie4SBSheriff.com.

— Joni Kelly for Eddie Hsueh.