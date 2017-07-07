Sheriff’s Department Arrests 5 People After Serving Warrant at Santa Maria Residence

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested five people Thursday morning after serving a warrant in a Santa Maria home.
Sheriff's personnel and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant for a Santa Maria man wanted for allegedly violating his community supervision terms, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, was located at the home and arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in addition to the supervision violations, Hoover said.
Five other adults and an 18-month-old child were at the house at the time authorities served the warrant, and four of the adults were also arrested on various charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Hoover.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, she said.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services, according to the sheriff's department.
Anthony Borunda, 47, was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Borunda allegedly was found in possession of an 8mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1,000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole; Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and falsely identifying herself; and Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and providing false identifying information, Hoover said.
Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Members of the Compliance Response Team, Sheriff's detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Police located a man who was wanted for violating his community supervision terms inside the home with other adults and an 18-month-old child, Hoover said.
Elias Bravo, 43, of Santa Maria, was booked for possession of a controlled substance and violating his community supervision conditions, Hoover said.
Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, according to Hoover.
“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.
The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.
Also located at the residence was Anthony Borunda, 47, who was found in possession of an 8 mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.
Authorities discovered that Borunda is a convicted felon and was out on bail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition, Hoover said.
Borunda was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.
Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole, Hoover said.
Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child end&a
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Frank Ochoa: Jury Duty and American Constitutional Identity - April 14, 2018 | 9:45 a.m.
- 2. Louise Palanker: Getting Back with an Ex, Feeling Alone, Bullied by Sister - April 14, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
- 3. Kyle Merber Leads 4 Runners Under 4 Minutes in Elite Mile Race at SBCC - April 14, 2018 | 9:03 a.m.
- 4. Join Junior Giants Baseball Program for Free - April 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. Education, Diversity, Democracy on Speaker’s Plate at Chancellor’s Breakfast - April 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >