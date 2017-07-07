Sheriff’s Department Arrests 5 People After Serving Warrant at Santa Maria Residence

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies arrested five people Thursday morning after serving a warrant in a Santa Maria home.

Sheriff's personnel and a California Highway Patrol K-9 team went to a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Ct. at about 8 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant for a Santa Maria man wanted for allegedly violating his community supervision terms, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Elias Bravo, 43, was located at the home and arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in addition to the supervision violations, Hoover said.

Five other adults and an 18-month-old child were at the house at the time authorities served the warrant, and four of the adults were also arrested on various charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Hoover.

Drug paraphernalia and evidence of controlled substance usage was found in an area of the home, she said.

“The investigation revealed that the environment where the child lived and the adults responsible for the child’s care knowingly allowed the child to be exposed to the dangerous substances,” Hoover said.

The child was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and was placed into the care of Child Welfare Services, according to the sheriff's department.

Anthony Borunda, 47, was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and committing a felony while on bail, according to Hoover.

Borunda allegedly was found in possession of an 8mm rifle with a loaded magazine, approximately 1,000 rounds of .223 ammunition, about 24 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale and more than $1,400 in cash, Hoover said.

Ronald Pinot, 35, was booked on charges of violating the terms of his parole; ​Krys Carminati, 31, was booked on charges of child endangerment and falsely identifying herself; and Christopher Sanchez, 37, was booked on charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.

