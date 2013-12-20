Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:10 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Celebrates Academy Graduation of 14 Custody Deputies

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | December 20, 2013 | 2:53 p.m.

After 450 hours of training that involved many physical, mental and academic challenges, 14 Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department custody deputies graduated Friday from the Custody Deputy Academy.

The graduates received their certificates of completion before a packed room of family, friends and members of their new Sheriff’s Department family.

The traditional ceremony took place at Goleta Valley Church in Goleta and began with live music provided by the Sheriff’s Pipe and Drum Corps and ended with the graduates reciting the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.

The Custody Deputy Academy graduating class includes Lars Burkhardt, Frankie Castillo Jr., Gino Ceccheto, Roberto Gutierrez, Justin Haney, Brandon Hanson, Jonathan Kraetsch, Andrew Long, Jake Malone, Christoper Norling, Paul Otero, Mark Pericho, Kameron Reif and Ryan Southwick.

Sheriff Bill Brown gave the welcoming remarks and reminded the new custody deputies of the important role they play in our community.

"We welcome this impressive group of custody deputies to the ranks of the Sheriff's Office," he said. "Our corrections staff performs difficult and dangerous work each and every day. They protect and serve others by keeping criminals in custody, but also by working with offenders to change their lives for the better. We all owe them a debt of gratitude for their willingness to serve in this important role."

The Sheriff’s Training Bureau puts on the Custody Deputy Academy, which exceeds the minimum state mandated training hours.

The Sheriff’s Department will begin a new recruitment in January to hire additional custody deputies and is continually looking for the best candidates to fill these positions. Click here if you are interested in a career as a custody deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information specialist for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

