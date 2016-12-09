Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Asks for Public Assistance Locating Wanted Santa Maria Felon

Weapons and drugs seized in warrant search of Samuel Sedillo's Santa Maria home

After serving a search warrant on the Santa Maria home of Samuel Sedillo, sheriff’s deputies located five firearms, nine ounces of methamphetamine, ammunition and an inert fragmentation grenade inside one room in the home. The public’s help is being sought in locating Sedillo, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Click to view larger
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 9, 2016
Samuel Sedillo Click to view larger
A felon who may be in possession of firearms has not been located by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, prompting investigators to seek the public's help to find the man.

Detectives have not been able to locate Samuel Sedillo, 50, of Santa Maria, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday.

She said Sedillo is prohibited from possessing or owning firearms or ammunition, but authorities have evidence indicating he may be in possession of or have access to firearms. 

A warrant has been issued for Sedillo's arrest following a search at his residence on the 1000 block of Hacienda Way in Santa Maria, Hoover said. 

At about noon on Wednesday, the Compliance Response Team and detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau conducted a probation check at Sedillo’s home, Hoover said.

Deputies located five firearms, nine ounces of methamphetamine, ammunition and an inert fragmentation grenade inside one room in the home.

“During the initial sweep of the residence, an unsecured firearm was observed inside the residence,” Hoover said. “Through the course of the investigation, deputies determined the contraband belongs to Sedillo who is one of the residents at the home.”

Hoover said detectives obtained a search warrant for the entire residence.

Police urge the public not to approach Sedillo, but call 9-1-1, Hoover said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171. 

