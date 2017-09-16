Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:05 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Deputies Locate Stolen Vehicle Suspect in Carpinteria Avocado Orchard Following Pursuit

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | September 16, 2017 | 4:05 p.m.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the city of Carpinteria was on active patrol in the area of Casitas Plaza when his LoJack detected a reported stolen vehicle in the area.

Dispatch confirmed that the LoJack had hit on a 1999 Honda stolen out of the city of Santa Barbara.

Additional deputies quickly responded to assist.

Approximately two minutes later, another deputy who was in the area of Bailard Avenue and Via Real, advised his LoJack was detecting the same stolen vehicle in the area. Deputies responded and located the vehicle driving on Bailard Avenue.

When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to yield and drove northbound on Highway 101. Sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle which turned north on Casitas Pass.

The driver stopped his vehicle on a private driveway in the 5800 block of Casitas Pass and ran from deputies on foot into an avocado orchard.

Deputies then set up a perimeter of the orchard. A Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter and two sheriff’s K-9 teams responded to assist.

Jose Jeraldo Ramos Click to view larger
Jose Jeraldo Ramos

One of the K-9 teams, Deputy O’Neil and Magnum, tracked the suspect and found him hiding under an avocado tree.

The suspect, who was identified as 27-year-old Jose Jeraldo Ramos of Oxnard, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing an emergency vehicle, resisting a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Ramos was also booked on his Ventura County felony no bail warrant.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner who came to the scene.

Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 