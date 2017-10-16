Sheriff Identifies Man Killed by Train in Montecito

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office said Monday that a 46-year-old Santa Barbara man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Montecito on Saturday.

Timothy Manning Sanchez was fatally injured around 10:15 a.m. while walking on the tracks near Eucalyptus Lane at Miramar Avenue, according to the sheriff's department.

The Coroner's Office is investigating the circumstances of the death.

Authorities said Saturday that the northbound train engineer saw the man on the tracks and hit the horn, whistle and braking system, but the man did not respond and was hit by the train.

No further details were available.

A rosary for Sanchez is planned for 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, according to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

A funeral mass is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, also at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, at 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.

