Sheriff Investigating Armed Robbery at CVS Pharmacy in Goleta

Advice

Suspect wore a suit and mask to make himself look like an elderly man

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sept. 20 at the CVS pharmacy located in the 5800 block of Calle Real in the City of Goleta.

The suspect entered the store at approximately 11:38 p.m. wearing a suit and tie and a mask made to look like an elderly man. He walked directly to the cashier and brandished a firearm from his waist.

The suspect then ordered the cashier to give him the money out of the drawer. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect. He is described as a white male approximately 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and between 160 to 180 pounds.

The suspect may also be associated with a white truck, possibly a flat-bed, which was seen driving by the store multiple times prior to the robbery and again as the suspect walked out of the store.

The truck is the same one that is seen in surveillance photos.

Sheriff’s detectives are also working with the Grover Beach Police Department which is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Monarch Grove Winery Sept. 20, which involved a suspect who was wearing a similar mask.

There is no direct information at this time connecting the two crimes, but detectives at both agencies are looking into the possibility they may be related.

— Kelly Hoover is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.