Sheriff’s Department Investigating Goleta-Area Robbery

Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Goleta business Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The robbery occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Turnpike Road, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department.

“It was determined the unknown suspect entered the store, walked to a register and demanded money,” Hoover said. “The suspect told the store employee that he had a firearm at the time of the robbery and left with an undetermined amount of money from the cash register.”

A sheriff’s K-9 unit also responded to the scene but no suspect was located in the search, Hoover said.

The suspect was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black mask, a white or grey sweatshirt over a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He appeared to be wearing light blue gloves.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding the robbery to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805.683.2724 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

