Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:10 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Sheriff Investigating Series of Fights at Santa Barbara Medium Security Jail Facility

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | September 14, 2015 | 6:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an on-going investigation into a series of altercations that occurred at the Medium Security Facility (MSF) on Sept. 9.

In total, there were four fights involving multiple pre-trial inmates which occurred within a one hour time-frame. The motivation for the fights is under investigation.

The unusually hot weather may also have been a contributing factor to short tempers at the MSF.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., MSF custody staff observed a large group of inmates exiting a dayroom area who appeared to be agitated. As a safety precaution, MSF staff cleared the approximately 120 inmates out of the area to investigate whether a dispute or altercation had occurred.

While staff was inspecting the dayroom, a large scale fight started in a pre-trial housing area of the Medium Security Facility and involved 25 to 30 inmates. Shortly after, a second fight started in another pre-trial housing area involving 15 to 20 inmates.

Custody deputies from the Main Jail responded to assist. Once the fights were under control, approximately 17 inmates were removed from the MSF to the Main Jail. Approximately 30 minutes later, a third fight involving 10 to 15 inmates broke out followed by fourth fight involving five to 10 inmates.

Due to the large scale and on-going nature of the fights, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) was activated to assist with maintaining facility security.

In all, approximately 22 inmates were removed from the Medium Security Facility to the Main Jail which increased the number of floor sleepers at the Main Jail.

As a result of a preliminary investigation, the inmates who were identified as aggressors or participants in the fights were relocated to the Main Jail to a higher security level.

The injuries sustained by the inmates involved in the altercations were minor. One inmate was transported to the hospital with a possible neck injury but it was later determined by medical staff that the injury was pre-existing and not a result of being assaulted.

The Medium Security Facility was originally built in 1961 as the Sheriff’s Honor Farm.

The facility was designed to house low-level offenders but due to jail overcrowding over the years there has been a necessity to house medium security inmates there. The MSF is the oldest part of the Santa Barbara County Jail and one which we hope to close or re-purpose as a result of the construction of the new Northern Branch Jail.

— Kelly Hoover is spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 