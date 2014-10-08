Sheriff: Man Found Dead in Carpinteria Committed Suicide

A Carpinteria man found dead over the weekend in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh committed suicide, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
The body of Michael George Ornelas, 63, was found at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.
"Following a criminal and a coroner’s investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has determined that Ornelas died from an apparent suicide," Hoover said Wednesday. "The official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results."
