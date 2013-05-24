Mountain Lion Sighting Reported Near Santa Ynez School

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday morning to Santa Ynez School after a report of a mountain lion sighting near the elementary campus.

No mountain lion was seen or found, however, when deputies arrived at 3325 Pine St. after receiving the call about 8:20 a.m. before classes began for the day, according to a dispatcher from the sheriff’s Solvang substation.

The mountain lion was reportedly spotted across from Calzada Avenue near the back of the Santa Ynez school’s gym.

School personnel said the California Department of Fish & Wildlife also responded to the call, which did not disrupt any classes.

