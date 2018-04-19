Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Outside Agency Will Conduct Independent Review of Isla Vista Shootings, Sheriff Says

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 4, 2014 | 8:48 p.m.

After his office issued a statement that deputies who responded to the Isla Vista shootings had been cleared to return to duty, Sheriff Bill Brown told county supervisors that an outside agency will be reviewing the incident.

On Tuesday morning, Brown told supervisors that the internal investigation of the event will be finalized in the next several weeks, and the National Police Foundation offered to review the incident independently "to learn valuable lessons from our experience."

The foundation offered to do an independent review, free of charge, as a learning tool for law enforcement, Sgt. Mark Williams said. Another group did an independent review of the 2006 shooting at a U.S. Postal Service distribution center in Goleta, he said.

Santa Barbara County's District Attorney's Office will also be reviewing the officer-involved shootings to determine whether they were legally justified. 

The four Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies who fired their weapons as they responded to a rampage last month that left seven people dead, including the shooter, have been returned to duty from administrative leave, the department confirmed on Monday.

The shooter, 22-year-old Elliot Rodger, fired more than 50 rounds of ammunition, changing magazines five times, before he apparently took his own life, Brown told supervisors. 

Since the incident, "there has been much Monday morning quarterbacking," Brown said, with people pointing out what could have been done differently, spanning from topics like gun control to training of law enforcement.

All these questions are legitimate, Brown said, adding that he hopes the dialogue will lead to the prevention of future incidents.

However, Rodger's journey from innocence to rage "was a long and complicated one," he said.

"In a free society, we constantly have to balance public safety and individual liberty."

Rodger was adept at convincing people that he was stable and capable of caring for himself, Brown added.

Brown said there will be ongoing work with state and federal legislators to craft legislation for crisis response and gun violence restraining orders to keep weapons out of the hands of mentally ill people.

He also plans to partner with the county's Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Programs as implement more crisis response and triage teams with recently-obtained grant money.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 