Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Santa Barbara Man Suspected of Stalking, Vehicle Pursuit

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's K-9 unit apprehended a Santa Barbara man who was allegedly stalking and led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit Saturday night in Goleta, department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Carlos Medina, 50, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, resisting peace officers, possession of methamphetamine and recklessly evading of a peace officer, Hoover said.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to the area of Camino de Vida at Turnpike Road in Goleta to a report of a stalking incident, according to Hoover.

Deputies located Medina driving in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

“Medina fled from the deputies and sped through a nearby residential area,” Hoover said. “Medina was driving at high speeds and recklessly through the neighborhood.”

He parked near the Calle Morelia and Gwyne Avenue intersection and fled on foot, she said, and deputies found him hiding behind a parked car.

Hoover said Medina resisted deputies' attempts to arrest him, and a K-9 team was deployed.

Medina was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and arrested, Hoover said.

As of Monday, he was being held in jail on $150,000 bail.

No further details were available.

