Sheriff’s Association Gives Scouts a Hand

By Jeffrey Monical for Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association | February 12, 2017 | 3:00 p.m.

Taking to heart words in the Boy Scout law "to be helpful," the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association is giving financial assistance to Orcutt Boy Scout Troop 95 to help replace camping equipment stolen from the troop on or about the night of Saturday, Feb. 4.

The loss included all of the equipment the boys needed for camp outings, including tents, camp stoves, sleeping bags and food. Also taken was a ceremonial copper stand used for rank advancement activities.

In total, the troop's losses are estimated at more than $3,000, and reports indicate it took years for the troop members to raise the funds to initially buy the equipment.

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association was aware of the burglary from police reports and gathered the resources to make a $1,000 donation to Troop 95 to replace some of the equipment.

A gofundme page was set up by Troop 95 supporters at https://www.gofundme.com/Troop95Orcutt.

Reports indicate Troop 95 has already raised sufficient funds to replace the stolen items.

Members and directors of the Sheriffs Association, including custody deputies, deputy sheriffs working in patrol and special assignments, 911 dispatchers, and district attorney investigators urge county residents and businesses to support youth organizations, including the Boy Scouts.

For more information about community programs supported by the SBCDSA, visit www.sbcdsa.org.

— Jeffrey Monical for Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs' Association.

 

