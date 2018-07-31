Sheriff’s Custody Operations Staff Gives Back to Community

Sheriff’s custody personnel participated in two events last week as a way to give back to the community.

On July 25, the Sheriff’s Special Operations Response Team (SORT) took time away from their training day to surprise a group of kids in the Monroe Summer Fun program, which is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Recreation and Parks Department.

The SORT members challenged the kids to a game of flag football. Although the kids beat the SORT team badly, there were smiles and laughs from all participants. There were frequent high-fives throughout the game and a half-time break with Gatorade and Gold Sheriff Stickers.

The Special Operations Response Team members thanks the directors with the Santa Barbara County Recreation and Parks Department for allowing them opportunity to participate with the kids and give back to the community.

SORT provides an organized, structured, response to critical incidents to maintain the safety and security within the jail facility and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

On July 29, Sheriff’s Custody and Jail Medical (California Forensic Medical Group) staff held its first annual charity softball game. The game took place at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara.

All proceeds were donated to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation which provides financial assistance, as well as educational and emotional support to Central Coast families that have children who are diagnosed with cancer.

More than $1,100 was raised. The money will go to help four families in need during the holiday season. The group also puts together holiday care packages for the homeless in December.

For more information on how to help, contact the Health Services administrator at the Santa Barbara County Jail, 805-681-4211.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.