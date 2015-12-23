Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Sheriff’s Department Finds More Stolen Property in Santa Maria Storage Locker

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | December 23, 2015 | 8:53 a.m.

As a result of an investigation into stolen agriculture property located recently in a Santa Maria storage locker, rural crimes detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office have located another storage locker with more stolen items.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the locations of the lockers are being withheld at this time. 

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to help locate the owners of the stolen property.

This time, a large amount of construction tools were recovered as well. Some of the tools included: 
•A new Craftsman black and chrome colored wrench and socket set 
•A rotating laser level and tripod 
•A Husky tool box with tools inside with the name “Chris” labeled on some of the tools. 
•A new Echo weedeater 

If you recognize any of the stolen property or know who the owners might be, please contact Detective John McCarthy at 805.934.6512 or you can e-mail him at [email protected]

To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to our website at www.sbsheriff.org, click on the “Contact Us” link and scroll down to the Anonymous Tips and Information. 

More stolen property was discovered in a Santa Maria storage locker and authorities are trying to find the owners.  (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to report that the owners of approximately half of the stolen property located in a storage locker on Dec. 9 have been located and their items have been returned to them. The Sheriff’s Office is still hoping to identify and locate the owners of the remaining unclaimed property.

The stolen agricultural property items found Dec. 9 were valued at more than $10,000 including welding equipment and containers of fertilizers and pesticides. 

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
